World Backup Day deals: Save up to 67% on SSDs, external HDD storage and more

March 31 is World Backup Day and Amazon is knocking up to 67% off storage (opens in new tab) to celebrate. Now is a great time to save big on portable and internal SSDs, external hard drives, flash drives, microSD memory cards and more.

Today only, you can get the WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $279 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. Previously priced at $505, that's a huge savings of $226 and this WD hard drive's lowest price ever. This external drive is plug-and-play ready for PC and Mac (with reformat) via USB Type-A 3.0. It ships with a cable for compatibility with older model USB Type-A 2.0 computers. Free up space on your laptop with this high capacity external HDD for less.

Another standout deal offers the super-portable SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD for $174 (opens in new tab) ($55 off). Now at its best price yet, SanDisk's Extreme Pro Portable SSD features USB Type-C connectivity and delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

Content creators, graphic designers, gamers, and professionals will especially benefit from Amazon's storage sale. If you work with high-res JPEGs and 4K video files or own a gaming console, you know all too well how easy it is to max out your storage.

Whether you want to backup your entire computer or simply looking for everyday file storage, you don't want to miss today's deals.

WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: $505 $279 @ Amazon

Save a whopping $226 on the WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. Easy to set up, this external storage mini tower is plug-and-play ready for PC and Mac (with reformat) for easy set up. It works with USB Type-A 3.0 and 2.0 port with the included cable. Free up space on your laptop and stash your large files on this high capacity HDD.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD: $299 $99 @ Amazon

Save 67% on the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD. This memory card delivers up to 190MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. It's suitable for use with laptops, tablets and Nintendo Switch. The SanDisk Ultra's rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.

PNY 256GB PRO Elite V2 Flash Drive: $45 $36 @ Amazon

Save $9 on the PNY 256GB PRO Elite V2 flash drives. It's a great portable storage options for large JPEG image files and up to 4K videos. It delivers fast read and write speeds of up to 600MB/s and up to 250MB/s, respectively. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 2TB: $229 $174 @ Amazon

Save $55 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 2TB: $289 $139 @ Amazon

Save 52% on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

WD Black 2TB SN850 SSD for PS5: $299 $169 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the 2TB WD Black SN850 Internal NVMe SSD. For most people, 1TB is the sweet spot in terms of expanded storage size. It has read speeds of 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s for seamless gameplay.