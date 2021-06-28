Windows 11 Settings and File Explorer app leak — see the new interfaces

Windows 11, after months of rumors, leaks and scuttlebutt, finally got its official reveal last Thursday. Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay confirmed that the next-generation OS is on the horizon, and it's zipping its way into our PCs with an attractive makeover and host of new features.

However, the Windows 11 virtual event offered a broad overview of the OS and not too many nitty-gritty details. Fortunately, the leaks just keep on coming. New photos of Windows 11 surfaced today, revealing a new UI and a slick dark mode.

Windows 11 File Explorer

The Verge Senior Editor Tom Warren spotted a Microsoft employee tweeting screenshots of an internal Windows 11 build. The photos show the new File Explorer, Start Menu, Settings app and dark mode feature.

The File Explorer's UI doesn't look drastically different, but you'll find new icons, rounded edges, softer visuals, and an elegant, modern aesthetic. Plus, the dark mode looks bewitching. However, I can't help but miss the old Pictures icon; the Windows 11 one is too abstract for my tastes.

Windows 11 file explorer (Image credit: @TomWarren/Twitter)

Windows 11 Start Menu

The Start Menu is just as Carmen Zlateff (partner director of the Windows Users Experience) described it: a simple, clean and centered layout. There's a Recommended section that makes it easier for users to jump back into recent workflows and a Pinned section that enables users to "bookmark" their favorite apps.

Windows 11 file explorer (Image credit: @TomWarren/Twitter)

Windows 11 Settings app

Finally, the screenshots showed off the sleek new Settings app; options are more organized and sectioned off into a professional, urbane layout. There are drop-down menus that let users sift through additional settings.

Windows 11 Settings app (Image credit: @TomWarren/Twitter)

Interestingly, the Microsoft employee is using Windows 11 on the Surface Studio 2, which packs a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HQ CPU. However, according to Microsoft, the supported Windows 11 processors must be 8th Gen or later.

Windows 11 Settings app (Image credit: @TomWarren/Twitter)

Warren informed his Twitter followers that Microsoft doesn't enforce system requirements on its employees during the beta phase.

Look out for Windows 11 this holiday season and check out all of our coverage on the next-gen OS below.

