Whoa! This popular 1080p Acer monitor is only $96 today

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but you can still score some amazing deals on great gadgets. Among those steals is a super-popular monitor selling for under $100.

Amazon is selling the Acer R240HY for just $96, or $34 off its retail price. This impressive monitor has a 24-inch, 1080p IPS panel and a response time of 4 milliseconds.

Keep in mind that this is an Amazon "Deal of the day" so you'll need to check out before 3am ET (or midnight Pacific) to nab these savings.

Acer R240HY 24-inch, 1080p monitor: was $129 now $96

This popular monitor has a large 24-inch, 1080p display with up to 250 nits of brightness and a response time of 4 milliseconds. It has a user score of 4.3-stars after more than 3,000 ratings. View Deal

We haven't reviewed the Acer R240HY monitor, but the Amazon user ratings speak for themselves. After 3,000 reviews, the 24-inch monitor has an average rating of 4.3 stars. That's an excellent score for a monitor that now costs less than $100.

Highlights of the R240HY include its 1080p IPS panel, which is hard to find at this price point. Surrounding the screen are narrow bezels that will draw your eyes into vivid colors. Connectivity is solid, if a bit dated; You can connect to the R240HY via an HDMI port, a DVI input or a VGA port. The monitor also tilts from -5 to 15 degrees, so you can adjust the screen for the best sightline.

This is an Amazon "Deal of the day," so keep in mind that the savings will disappear when the clock strikes midnight Pacific tomorrow. But if you're in the market for a new monitor and are on a tight budget, this seems like a no-brainer.