Whoa! This 32-inch Acer 240Hz curved gaming monitor just dropped to $199

Acer 32-inch curved monitors afford you plenty of screen real estate for gaming and productivity. Currently, the Acer ED320Q 32-inch 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is on sale for $199 (opens in new tab)at B&H. That's $100 off its normal price of $299 and a rare price for a 32-inch 240Hz curved monitor.

This is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've spotted since the holiday season.

Save $100 on the Acer ED320Q 32-inch curved monitor. Get the best out of work and play on a 31.5-inch (1920 x 1080) curved VA LCD with AMD FreeSync, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Plus, the monitor's barely there ZeroFrame design looks great in any setting and lets you enjoy more of your screen real estate.

Acer manufactures many of the industry's best gaming monitors. The Acer ED320Q is one of its best-selling offerings for good reason.

It features a 31.5-inch (1920 x 1080) curved VA LCD with AMD FreeSync, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Plus, the monitor's 2 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 inputs make it easy to connect to a laptop or gaming console. And with its matte, ZeroFrame panel, the Acer ED320Q affords you glare-free viewing and more screen real estate.

Although we didn't get to test it ourselves, Acer ED320Q reviews at B&H rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Satisfied patrons praise the monitor's clear, excellent picture quality, 240Hz refresh rate and great value for the price.

At just $199, we suspect this Acer 32-inch monitor deal won't last long. We recommend you act fast to nab it for this unbeatable price.