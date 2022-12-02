Where to buy the Powkiddy RGB20S and V90 handheld game consoles and save $15

If you want to know where to buy the Powkiddy RGB20S or Powkiddy V90 handheld game consoles, you've come to the right place. Right now, you can buy the Powkiddy RGB20S handheld game console for just $74.99. (opens in new tab) from Powkiddy's official store. Use coupon, "POWKIDDY" at checkout. That's $15 off its former price of $90 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this handheld game console. The Powkiddy v90 costs $35 (opens in new tab) ($25 off) with coupon, "POWKIDDY".

You may also buy the Powkiddy RGB20S or Powkiddy V90 directly from Powkiddy's AliExpress (opens in new tab) store. You'll save $3 on either system using an AliExpress coupon. Whether you want to treat yourself or surprise someone special, these are among the best gaming deals of the season. By comparison, the Powkiddy RGB20S costs anywhere from $105 to $150 on Amazon (opens in new tab) and is typically sold through third-party sellers.

(opens in new tab) Powkiddy RGB20S: $90 $75 @ Powkiddy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the Powekiddy RGB20S handheld game console via coupon,"POWKIDDY". The 32GB base model ships with 3000+ pre-installed retro games. The 64GB and 128GB storage models comes with 15,000 and 25,000 games, It features a 3.5-inch (640 x 480) IPS display and runs on a 1.5-GHz ARM 4-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its 3500mah built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 hours on a full charge.

Powkiddy handheld game consoles have gained popularity on TikTok and are much talked about on Reddit. The Powkiddy RGB20S handheld game console ships with 3000+ pre-installed games. The 64GB and 128GB storage models are loaded with 15,000 and 25,000 games, respectively.

The Powkiddy RGB20S features a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 IPS display, 1.5-GHz A53 ARM 4-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, a Mali-G31 GPU and 32GB of storage. Powering the handheld is a 3500mah built-in rechargeable battery that's rated to last up to 8 hours per charge.

So is Powkiddy legit? Although we haven't tested it ourselves, Powkiddy RGB20S reviews on the brand's official website average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners like the display, good build quality and fun retro games. Keep in mind that Powkiddy is based in China so if you're in the U.S., your order will arrive in approximately two weeks.

Also worth noting — Powkiddy consoles ship with generic memory cards, so you may want to invest in SanDisk or microSD to ensure reliable performance over time.

If retro gaming is your bag or you're looking for the best gift for gamers, the Powkiddy RGB20S is worth considering.

Powkiddy RGB20S alternatives

(opens in new tab) Powkiddy V90: $60 $35 @ Powkiddy Official Store (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the Powkiddy V90 via coupon, "POWKIDDY". This Nintendo Gameboy Advanced SP-like handheld ships with 3500+ games and has a flip-open, clam-shell design, 3-inch (320 x 240) IPS display and 4 hour battery life. The 64GB or 128GB storage models comes with 15,000 and 25,000 games,

(opens in new tab) Haopapa Retro Plus: $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It feature 218 classic games across several categories including: sports, puzzle, arcade, shooting, racing, adventure and more. It features a 3.5-inch LCD screen and can connect to your TV with the included AV cable. Its bult-in rechargeable battery last provides 4-6 hours of gameplay.