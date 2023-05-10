Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a today starting from $499

Officially announced Wednesday at Google I/O, the Google Pixel 7a is now available for purchase in the US at the Google Store (opens in new tab) for $499. Choose from four different colors — Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Google's exclusive Coral variant.

The first Pixel 7a deal (opens in new tab) comes from Google. For a limited time, you'll get free Pixel A-Series Earbuds or 50% off the Galaxy Buds Pro as well as a free limited edition phone case.

The Pixel 7a is Google's latest A series smartphone and mid-tier version of the Pixel 7 line. It's smaller, lighter and more affordable than the Pixel 7. Save even more on your upgrade by taking advantage of Pixel 7a trade-in deals.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's new Pixel 7a 5G phone packs a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 4385mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. For peace of mind, the Pixel 7a is IP67 rated dust-and water resistant to withstand the elements.

Just like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a appeals to the content creator in all of us. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, video chat and stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

Google engineers ensured the Pixel 7a's long term durability with thoughtful design. It retains the anodized aluminum frame architecture with 3D metal visor of the Pixel 7 series and has a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass with finger-print resistant coating.

Whether you want to treat yourself or surprise mom for Mother's Day, the Pixel 7a offers everything you could ever want in a phone. Ease of use, speed, security and reliability — all at a great price. If the Google Pixel 7a ticks all the right boxes, browse Pixel 7a purchase options below.

