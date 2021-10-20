What is Google Pixel Pass — and is it worth it?

Alongside the announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, Google released a new Pixel Pass subscription plan that allows you to get a new Pixel every two years along with subscriptions for a variety of Google services.

If you are all-in on the Google ecosystem and in the market for a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro then this could be a compelling option. Here's a look at all of the details on Pixel Pass.

The services included with Pixel Pass include a 200GB Google One storage plan, preferred care covering phone repairs and replacements, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.

This is on top of either a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and the option to get a new Pixel every two years. Pricing for Pixel Pass starts at $45 a month for 24 months for the Pixel 6 or $55 a month for 24 months for the Pixel 6 Pro. Bumping up to higher storage tiers on either phone increases those prices.

It's also worth noting that you aren't locking in this pricing beyond your current device. Google notes that the price may change when you choose to upgrade. You are free to cancel prior to the two-year period, but you will need to pay off the phone at its regular price and will lose access to the various subscription services.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

All told, Pixel Pass will save you $176 over two years on the Pixel 6 or $294 on the Pixel 6 Pro when factoring in the cost of the devices and the subscriptions. Obviously, the math changes if upi aren't interested in one or more of the subscriptions services.

While YouTube Premium ($11.99/month) and YouTube Music Premium ($9.99/month) are straightforward offerings, giving you ad-free access to videos and music on those platforms, Google Play Pass ($4.99) may be less familiar. It is roughly equivalent to the Apple Arcade subscription, but Play Pass includes free access to paid apps as well as games. Finally, the $199 Preferred Care subscription is required, may feel like a waste or a godsend depending on how careful you are with your phones.

If Pixel Pass sounds like it might be a fit for you then you can head over to the Google Store or Google Fi and put in your pre-order today. Google Fi subscribers may be swayed by the extra $5 off their monthly plan with a Pixel Pass subscription.