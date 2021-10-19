Trending

Best Google Pixel 6 deals — AT&T, Google and more

Save with the best Google Pixel 6 deals available right now

Google Pixel 6
(Image credit: Future)
The best Google Pixel 6 deals available this week will help you save a lot of money on Google’s latest flagship phone. 

Prices for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been confirmed to be $599 and $899 respectively, and you can pre-order these right now. As for carrier deals, there are some pretty impressive deals worth your hard-earned money.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6: from $200 off @ AT&T
Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $15 a month. This offer is available to both new and existing customers, and comes with 5G data included, FirstNet-ready capabilities and additional network security thanks to AT&T’s ActiveArmor.View Deal

Google Pixel 6: from $29.13 a month @ Verizon
Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $29.13 a month on Verizon's network. Enjoy up to $700 off with a new line activation or $350 off with upgrade. Requires select trade-in and select Unlimited plans.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pixel Pass: from $45 per month @ Google
Pixel Pass is the all-in-one phone subscription service we’ve all been wishing for from Google. Get the Pixel 6 with a new Pixel every two years, Google One with 200GB of cloud storage, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass.View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can trade in their phone to take a significant chunk off the cost of an Unlimited plan. After the $30 activation fee, you could be getting this plan for $6.67 a month on a 36-month plan.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: from $37.46 a month @ Verizon
Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $37.46 a month on Verizon's network. Enjoy up to $700 off with a new line activation or $350 off with upgrade. Requires select trade-in and select Unlimited plans.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pixel Pass from $55 a month @ Google
Pixel Pass is the all-in-one phone subscription service we’ve all been wishing for from Google. Get the Pixel 6 with a new Pixel every two years, Google One with 200GB of cloud storage, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 accessories

Live Pixel 6 deals tracker

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 