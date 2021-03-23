Watch out, Nintendo Switch! Qualcomm is launching a $300 portable gaming console — here's when

The Nintendo Switch needs to watch its back! Qualcomm — yes, the company behind the Snapdragon chips in your Samsung devices — is reportedly working on releasing an Android-powered gaming console.

According to an exclusive report obtained by Android Police, a source familiar with Qualcomm's strategy revealed that the device will feature detachable, Joy-Con style controllers that flank the console à la the Nintendo Switch.

Qualcomm plans to take a bite out of the gaming market

Qualcomm has been watching Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo take over the gaming market. Now, the chipmaker is saying, "It's my time now!" Qualcomm's eyeing Nintendo's blueprint in particular — and for a good reason. The Switch was the best-selling gaming console last month. This is, in part, due to the fact that Sony and Microsoft can't keep their darn PS5s and Xbox Series Xs in stock, but we'll let Nintendo bask in the glory for now.

Android Police claims that it has obtained images of Qualcomm's upcoming console and it reportedly looks an awful like the Nintendo Switch. As mentioned, Qualcomm's new gaming rig will feature Joy-Con style controllers and a core that resembles a bulkier-than-usual smartphone.

The reason for its chunkiness, according to the source, is to make room for thermal energy that will radiate from the powerful processor. The thicker design will also allow Qualcomm to install a 6,000 mAh battery inside the console that will come with Quick Charge technology.

Similar to the Switch, Qualcomm's portable gaming device will have the ability to play on an external monitor/TV and as an independent console. Qualcomm's gaming console will sport an SD card slot for expandable storage. It will run on Android 12, giving users access to the Google Play Store and other services. On top of that, the device will feature a portal with Qualcomm content.

Android Police's source did not delve into information such as the dimensions of the console, display specs and whether Qualcomm planned on partnering with streaming services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Qualcomm's gaming console is poised to hit store shelves during the first quarter of 2022. The price target for the portable gaming device is $300.