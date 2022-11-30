Walmart's $49 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal is still going strong after Cyber Monday

Many Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are still live although Cyber Monday 2022 has come and gone. If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds, this deal will be music to your ears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still just $49 (opens in new tab). Typically, these earbuds retail for $169, so you're saving $70 with this deal. This marks the Galaxy Buds Live's lowest price yet, so it's one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals still available.

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Samsung's Galaxy Live Buds feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, a built-in mic, and active noise cancellation (ANC). They also support Wireless Powershare which means you can charge them with select Samsung handsets like the Galaxy Note20.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we applaud the buds' balanced, spacious audio quality and long battery life. We also like its eye-catching design and rate it 4 out of 5-stars. During testing, the Galaxy Buds Live paired with a Galaxy phone almost instantly. Similarly to connecting AirPods to an iPhone, opening the case automatically puts the earbuds into pairing mode.

The earbuds' on-ear touchpad controls respond to finger taps to let you easily manage music and calls. And with Bixby support, you can call on Samsung's digital virtual assistant using just your voice.

Now $100 off and at cheaper than ever, the Galaxy Buds Live are too good to pass up.

Cyber Monday 2022 is now Cyber Week as excellent holiday deals on headphones continue.