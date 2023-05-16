Verizon’s myPlan could be the best contract for iPhone users — 5 reasons why

Verizon has just introduced myPlan (opens in new tab) — a new kind of phone contract for its 5G network — and it may just be the best option for iPhone users. Let me explain why.

If you’re enamored by the iPhone 14, or stunned by the iPhone 14 Pro Max, chances are you will be paying through the nose for various subscription services to make the most of it. Not only can you get unlimited 5G data, you can also save on these services too.

1. Unlimited, uncapped 5G

(Image credit: Future)

You’ve got a choice to make between Unlimited Welcome, and Unlimited Plus. Choose carefully depending on where you are located. If you can take advantage of the super fast 5G Ultra Wideband, then get Plus. If you’re nowhere near a Wideband area, then stick to the standard 5G.

But whichever one you get, there are no smartphone data caps. Verizon won’t slow down your data, nor will the company deprioritize your data.

2. Apple One for just $10 per month

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple One is lowkey one of the best services packages for any iPhone user — giving you iCloud+, alongside Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. Normally, you’re paying $16.95 per month for it, but on myPlan, this perk is available for just $10.

Of course, there are several extra premium security features that make this more than worthwhile, such as Private Relay and Hide My Email too!

3. Disney+ bundle for just $10 per month

(Image credit: Disney)

But what about your other entertainment needs? Sure, Apple TV+ pumps out plenty of bangers like Ted Lasso, Severance and Swagger, but the Disney+ package gives you all of Disney and Pixar’s content, along with ESPN+ and Hulu for just $10 a month.

That’s a $5 saving, and vastly increases the library available to you on your Verizon myPlan!

4. More blue bubble friends = cheaper prices

(Image credit: Future)

With more lines comes lower costs per line, and the Version myPlan is no different. If you want group chats full of blue bubble goodness, you can get a plan for as little as $27 per line.

If you’re flying solo, you’ll have to pay up to $80 per month for the same line. So make sure you hit up your friends and family, and see if you can cut that price down.

5. Apple Music family for just $10 per month

(Image credit: Apple)

And if you do get myPlan Unlimited for up to six different lines, then the choice of perk is obvious. Grab Apple Music Family for $10 a month (a $6.99 saving), and you can share the wealth of the company’s massive music library for as little as $1.66 per person.

That is insanely good value for you and your family/friends.

Outlook

We didn’t even touch on some of the other big perks coming with this, such as the ability to bolt-on a 100GB mobile hotspot, 3 TravelPass days to use your data wherever you go, and even a Walmart+ membership if you’re a big shopper at that retailer.

And the best bit? You can switch these up at any time, depending on your needs at the time. You don’t need to pick up a bloated phone plan to get everything you need, along with a few that you don’t. It’s flexibility and versatility, and with the Apple-focussed options, this could be the best option for iPhone users yet.