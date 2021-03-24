Upcoming MacBooks could have a strange magnetic keyboard — and we're worried

As laptops get sleeker and lighter, their keyboards start to get in the way. Most companies now use low-profile keyboards to help tuck them down a bit. However, that can make them less comfortable to type on.

Apple recently filed a new patent for a keyboard that may address these issues. However, given the recent spate of lawsuits the company is facing due to the failed Butterfly keyboard catastrophe, you would think Apple would leave well enough alone, but here we are.

Apple's new keyboard concept would have the keyboard rise up when it is opened and slide into the body when closed. This retractable keyboard design isn't a new one, as other laptop makers have also been working on similar technology to help make laptops even thinner.

Apple's concept for the retractable keyboard seems rather complicated as the patent mentions using magnets to raise and lower the keyboard into place when the unit is powered on. It would lower the keyboard once the power is shut off.

As cool as this sounds, it could create a lot more issues if there is a failure within the system that would retract the keyboard. This could leave you with a stuck keyboard and possibly unable to close the unit fully or if it doesn't rise, unable to type and get work done.

Once again, Apple may be overcomplicating things and creating more problems rather than solving one, but we're interested to find out.