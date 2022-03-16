Until Dawn developer set to unveil new horror game on March 17: How to tune in

Supermassive Games, the developer behind Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology, has revealed that it's going to show off its new game tomorrow. We don't know much right now, besides from its title: The Quarry. You can tune in on March 17 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT on 2K's official website to get a first look at this upcoming "horror experience."

It's being made in collaboration with 2K Games, which is different considering Until Dawn was published by Sony and The Dark Pictures Anthology was published by Bandai Namco.

The Quarry: What we know

Supermassive Games received critical acclaim for its work on Until Dawn, although its Dark Pictures Anthology has gotten less-than-great reception. Regardless, fans of their work should look forward to this upcoming reveal. It's also fascinating that it's being titled an "experience" instead of a "game," which beckons curiosity.

"𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓." 🩸 Watch the reveal of #TheQuarry, an all-new horror experience from @SuperMGames coming this Summer.TOMORROW @ 9am PT | 12pm ET | 4pm GMT🏕️ https://t.co/z408R4IHHi pic.twitter.com/mUkNTjAbsPMarch 16, 2022 See more

Perhaps The Quarry will subvert expectations and be different than one of the company's other games, or maybe that's just what Supermassive Games is calling its narrative-driven works.

What we know about the narrative is that it involves some camp councilors as well as a super suspicious cop that was shown off in the teaser. There was also a comment from the official 2K Twitter stating that it is a "full-fledged game."

Don't forget to tune in on March 17 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT on 2K's official website.