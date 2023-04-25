Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 5G gets first discount

At full price, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the best value phones under $500. Now, Samsung's new mid-range phone is more affordable than ever following a first time discount.

Currently, Amazon is selling the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $399 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $449, so that's $50 in savings. Outside of Samsung's trade-in deal at launch, this is the lowest price ever for this Samsung phone outright. Considering there are no strings attached, this is one of the best phone deals we've seen this year.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with this unlocked phone deal from Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a built-in microSD slot. Powering the phone is a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G is one of the best Android phones for the price. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a built-in microSD slot. Powering the phone is a long-lasting 5000mAh battery to get you through the day and then some.

Though we didn't test it, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G ratings average 4.2 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Some of the phone's highlights according to happy customers is its snappy performance, stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and big battery. The on screen fingerprint reader and microSD card slow are also welcome features among owners.

Powered by Google’s latest Android 13 mobile OS, the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to serve you well for several years. You’ll get four generations of OTA software updates alongside up to five years of security updates.

Prospective Galaxy A54 5G owners can look forward to capturing shake-free, quality videos with the phone’s 50MP camera, even in low-light. You can thank enhanced optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) for that. Advanced editing functions make it easy to quickly remove unwanted shadows and reflections from photos, thanks to the enhanced editing tools. Take selfies and enjoy smooth video calls with a 32MP front camera.

Whether you're due for an upgrade or looking for Mother's Day gift ideas, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a great option.