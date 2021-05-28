Uncharted 4 set to receive a PC launch in the future

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is set to launch on PC according to Sony's "Investors Relations" presentation yesterday. Under the PC section sits the logos for Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The former two games have already launched on PC, but Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hasn't even been announced to be released on the platform until now.

This is somewhat surprising, but it was likely done to showcase that Sony already has plans for more PC launches, rather than gesturing toward ambiguous future releases. We have no idea when Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be coming to PC, but it could take a while.

Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding benefitted from not having previous installments when they launched on PC. For Uncharted, it would be strange if A Thief's End came to the platform without the rest of the series.

It's advantageous for Sony to port Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection to PC as well; players who never owned a PlayStation might be confused when jumping into the fourth entry without having played the other games. It's possible this could still happen, as the Uncharted 4 port hasn't been fully revealed. Sony's plans regarding this release are still unknown.

Sony intends to bring more games to PC, so if your mainstay platform is a gaming laptop, look forward to more announcements from the company in the future.