Unbelievable! OnePlus 8 is just $349 in this epic flagship Prime Day phone deal

The OnePlus 8 was a solid affordable flagship phone when it launched last year for $699, packing a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and excellent battery life.

However, it is an absolute steal for Prime Day as you can pick up the OnePlus 8 for just $349 — a full 50% off its original price and $150 less than we've ever seen it go on sale for previously. This deal is Prime-exclusive, so if you aren't already a Prime member check out the trial offer that we've linked to below to score the deal price without having to pay for a Prime subscription.

This unlocked 5G phone still holds up well against many current flagships and at $349 it is a nearly impossible value to pass up.

OnePlus 8 (128GB): was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

This is the best deal for those who want a flagship phone at the price of a mid-range device. The OnePlus 8 is a speed demon with a gorgeous 6.55-inch AMOLED display and 5G support. At $349, it is a deal you can't miss out on.View Deal

The primary trade-off that you make with the OnePlus 8 is the lack of a telephoto lens that you will find on the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro. If photography is a major concern for you I would push you to look at the current OnePlus 9 lineup, but if you just take the occasional snapshot you are getting a very similar experience with the OnePlus 8 for less than half the price.

The OnePlus 8 gets you a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The rear triple camera array features a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor that performs well.

Speaking of performance, the Snapdragon 865 powering the OnePlus 8 still holds up well and with 8GB of RAM it won't play every game at its highest settings anymore, but it is still perfectly capable for gaming and will breeze through standard tasks. Battery life is excellent as well with a 4,300mAh battery and an included Warp Charge 30T charger.

The deal price is exclusively on the Glacial Green color option, which looks great, but if it's too bold for your tastes you can pick up a case or skin with some of that money you saved with this awesome deal.