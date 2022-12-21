Top-rated Panasonic mirrorless cameras are up to $500 off right now at Amazon

Panasonic is offering massive savings on its lineup of cameras (opens in new tab) over at Amazon. I am super excited to share that you can save hundreds on these fantastic Lumix cameras. Currently, we are in the process of reviewing the Panasonic Lumix GH6, and it's by far my favorite mirrorless camera of 2022, but you will read all about it soon.

Right now, you can save $500 on either the Lumix GH6 (opens in new tab) with a Leica lens or just the body, just in case you already have a bunch of micro four-thirds lenses. Panasonic Lumix cameras are known for excellent color science, speedy autofocus, and one of the best UIs (user interface) in the camera market. Many of the lenses available are made in a partnership with Leica, so you know you're getting amazing glass.

Act now and save during this Panasonic Lumix camera sale at Amazon.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 w/ Lens: $2,799 $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the potent Lumix GH6 that is known for its great video features, color science, and autofocus capabilities. This Lumix GH6 comes with a 25.2MP Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with Unlimited C4K/4K 4:2:2 10-bit Video Recording, a 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Dual Image Stabilizer, 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Leica Lens. It also features the ability to shoot up to 100MP images.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 (Body Only): $2,199 $1,699 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the potent Lumix GH6 that is known for its great video features, color science, and autofocus capabilities. This Lumix GH6 comes with a 25.2MP Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with Unlimited C4K/4K 4:2:2 10-bit Video Recording, a 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Dual Image Stabilizer. It also features the ability to shoot up to 100MP images.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 w/ Lens: $2,299 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Lumix S5 full frame 24.2 MP mirrorless camera that comes capable of 4K 60P Video Recording with Flip Screen & WiFi, LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens, L-Mount, 5-Axis Dual image stabilization.

Panasonic LUMIX S5 body only: $1,999 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Lumix S5 full frame 24.2 MP mirrorless camera that films 4K 60P Video Recording with a Flip Screen, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and much more.