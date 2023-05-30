Many of the top deals in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale are for today only and may not return for a while. Some of today's featured savings include up to $500 off select laptops, up to $650 off PC gaming gear, up to $1,000 off tablets, up to $70 off select headphones, up to $100 off smartwatches and up to $500 off select bug screen TVs. When the clock strikes midnight, these deals will be a distant memory, so you'll want to act fast.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop for $1,500. It normally costs $2,149, so that's a whopping $650 in savings and the biggest discount we've seen for this particular laptop. It boasts a gorgeous and vibrant 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500 nit display and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Ensuring fast boot ups and plenty of space for game fles and important documents is a speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we loved its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. Its battery endured 6 hours and 34 minutes during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. We rated the ROG Zephyrus M16 4.5 out of 5 stars and blessed it with our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

TIf you want the competetive edge during gameplay or want a powerful workhorse for creating, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a wise choice. Espectially at under $1,500.

So if you're due for a tech refresh or gift shopping for dad or that grad you know, swing over to BestBuy.com for saavings. Browse the top deals from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale below.

Top deals from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,149 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $650 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop — its biggest discount yet. The machine in this deal has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500 nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling it houses Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics. Own it now for a stellar price. This deal ends May 30.

HP Chromebook 14: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

HP Envy 15 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,149 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the 2023 HP Envy Laptop 15 (15-fe0053dx). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Snag it for an all time low price during the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This deal ends May 30.

Asus ROG Strix G15: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU. This deal ends May 30.

Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300. We went hands-on with the SpatialLabs Edition Acer Predator Helios and liked its powerful overall performance and bright, vibrant display. The keys on the island-style keyboard are large and nicely spaced. Acer's Pulsar Lighting utility in the Predator Sense app lets you customize your battlestation. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvdia's powerful RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

EPOS H6PRO Wired Gaming Headset: $179 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the EPOS H6PRO Wired Gaming Headset and gain the competitive edge you need to succeed. Closed-back earcups and memory foam pads create an acoustic seal to block outside noise interference. It also features 42mm drivers and a lift to mute mic and wired design which is deal for competitive gaming. The EPOS H6PRO works with PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mac OSX. This deal ends May 30.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best budget tablets to buy. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. This deal ends May 30.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in this limited time Memorial Day deal from Best Buy. It packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour. This deal ends May 30.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $899 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar. Built for athletics and the outdoors, it features a 1.3-inch display and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep and more.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. This deal ends May 30.

Samsung QN85B Neo 55" QLED 4K TV: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 55-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more.

LG C2 55" OLED Evo TV: $1,299 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the top-rated 55-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more. This deal ends May 30.