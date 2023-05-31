The best Apple Watch Series 8 deal is back, save $70 on our favorite wearable

The Apple Watch Series 8 is at its lowest price ever amid dads & grads season. For a limited time, the Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 at Amazon. Usually, it costs $399, so that's $70 in savings. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen the Apple Watch Series 8 drop to on Amazon.

So if you want to surprise someone special or treat yourself, it's one of the Apple Watch deals out there.

Apple Watch Series 8 deal

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

There's no telling how long this Apple Watch Series 8 deal will last, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.