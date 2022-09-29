Tim Cook hints at 'profound' future for AR — are Apple's glasses almost here?

Many rumors have been flying around that Apple will soon launch a pair of AR glasses, and consumers have excitedly awaited them to become a reality. Apple tends to keep things locked up tightly in its vault in Cupertino, but CEO Tim Cook's recent statements during an interview with the BBC are ramping up excitement yet again.

While discussing diversity and the role of women in tech, Cook stated that “In the future, people will wonder how we lived without AR.” Cook went on to say “We’re investing a ton in that space.” For those who have been eagerly awaiting any sort of Apple AR glasses announcement, this tossed-off line doesn't seem accidental.

(Image credit: Apple )

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you can enjoy certain AR features that are pretty fun, but they can't compare to what a pair of AR glasses will be capable of delivering. The question most asked is, when? When do we expect Apple to finally bring a pair of AR/VR glasses to market, and what will they cost?

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes we could see them launch as soon as January of 2023, with others believing 2024 is more realistic. As we know, Apple doesn't typically launch products unless they're ready to be released and dominate the market.

Kuo also mentions that the expected price range is $2,000 to $2,500, which is a pretty penny. When you factor in the current issues with inflation, could Apple hold the release back or make it easier for consumers to purchase them via its rumored device leasing program?

Tim Cook randomly dropping AR into his conversations about diversity is probably not an accident. He wants to stoke the flames and whet consumers' appetites for Apple's AR glasses. Fingers crossed, Kuo is right, and we see them launched this January near or around CES 2023.