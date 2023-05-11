This new iPhone display rumor suggests extra long battery life — but it will cost you

By Momo Tabari
published

MicroLED is the future and Apple knows it

iPhone 14
(Image credit: Future)

A future iteration of the iPhone will receive a microLED display as reported by Digitimes, which will not only make for a superior screen, but overall enhance the device's performance metrics, including power efficiency. We initially got wind of this when a similar report suggested the Apple Watch Ultra would be swapping over to microLED

At the time, leaks suggested the company seeks to implement the display into iPhone, iPad and MacBook products. While iPhone getting microLED is an exciting prospect, don't get your hopes up just yet: We probably won't see it for a long time. But some of you are probably wondering: What makes microLED so special?

How would a microLED display benefit iPhone?

The benefits of microLED are numerous, boasting a potentially brighter and more vivid display, even when compared to OLED. But what makes the technology especially exciting is that it could enhance the associated device's power efficiency (resulting in less wasted battery) alongside a longer-lasting overall lifespan. It can even offer nearly 0% risk of burn-in and further protection against physical damage, humidity, electricity, and dust.

It is superior on every level, offering a gorgeous display alongside tons of improvements without a single known sacrifice in quality. The downside, however, is that it is considerably more expensive than even OLED displays. Beyond just price, it is very difficult to produce and has been notoriously challenging to get into the market on a consumer level.

If we're following Apple's pattern of OLED display implementation, we anticipate the next device to to receive microLED will absolutely be the iPhone. It makes plenty of sense for the company to begin with its smallest devices and then work its way up from there, with MacBook being the final piece of the puzzle.

However, we won't be seeing the microLED iPhone until after 2024 or 2025 at least, as a separate report from Digitimes claimed that other Apple devices will not receive this display until the Apple Watch Ultra does. However, it's likely that it'll extend even beyond 2025, as making microLED affordable with a screen as large as the iPhone is a bit difficult.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 284 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$3,099
 (opens in new tab)
$1,048.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$1,249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$629
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,099
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Inc. ENVY Laptop Computer... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,749.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,349.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,350.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.