This Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle is the Black Friday VR deal to jump on now

The Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle (opens in new tab) for $349 is the Black Friday VR deal to jump on now. Valued at $469, you're basically saving $120 with this value pack.

This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Meta Quest 2 controllers, and two VR games (Resident Evil 4 and Best Saber). Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy also offer this Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal. This is one of the best Black Friday gaming deals you don't have to wait until Black Friday for.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Save $120 with the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition bundle (valued at $469). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB), Meta Quest 2 controllers, a Best Saber game and a Resident Evil 4 game. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition Bundle is priced at $429.

Meta's Quest 2, formerly Oculus Quest 2 is the most affordable, high quality VR headset out there. The $349 base model features 128GB of storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM and a 3664 x 1920-pixel fast-switch LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye).

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. We were also impressed by its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

This newer model Meta Quest 2 VR headset is lighter and a higher resolution display than the first release. It also has a more powerful processor and more ergonomic controls. With 6DOF, the headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, which weighs 20.1 ounces and measures 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches.

The Meta Quest 2 is the best headset to buy if you want to step into the world of VR. It also makes a great holiday gift for someone special.