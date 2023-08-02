This $28 accessory is all you need to maximize your MacBook

MacBooks are incredible devices right out of the box, but the right accessory can transform your laptop into a workstation of unrivaled potential. When it comes to selecting the right accessory, the name Plugable should never be too far away — and the Plugable USBC-4IN1 should be top of your list when it comes to maximizing your MacBook for less.

Plugable USBC-4IN1: The MacBook maximizer

Plugable makes some of the best docking stations around, offering premium quality and performance at consumer-friendly prices. That dedication to high-quality devices at affordable prices stretches right across its catalog of adapters, cables, peripherals, and in this particular instance, USB-C Hubs.

The USBC-4IN1 is Plugable’s latest offering, expanding on ports, extending your screen space, and supplying more than enough power to satiate even the most power thirsty of Apple devices. Better still, it’s available today for just $28.95 with a $3 off launch coupon from Amazon!

Plugable USBC-4IN1: $31.95 $28.95 @Amazon

Save $3 on the launch price of Plugable's latest USB-C hub for PC and MacBook today and enjoy more ports, more power, and the potential to expand your desktop across an external display at 4K resolutions with a speedy 60Hz refresh rate. Enjoy faster transfer speeds and up to 100w of Power Delivery for your device to ensure top tier performance all day long.

Plugable’s hub transforms a single USB-C port into a small-scale selection of I/O that includes a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with 10Gbps transfer speeds and up to 100W of Power Delivery, a Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 port with 10Gbps transfer speeds, A Type-A USB 2.0 with 480 Mbps transfer speeds, and a HDMI 2.0 port that can support up to a 4K external display @ 60Hz.

Plugable USBC-4IN1 Hub: Showing Apple how it's done

If you’ve been looking to take your setup to the next level, you may have already clocked Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter — a branded USB hub that includes many of the same features. However, “many of” doesn’t quite cut it when Plugable’s option does more for less than half the price.

The Plugable USBC-4IN1’s faster USB transfer speeds across USB-C and Type-A inputs, an additional Type-A USB 2.0 port for extra peripherals, and a premium-built aluminum chassis for enhanced durability and effortless pairing with Apple’s iconic Space Grey MacBook styling are inarguable. You’d be setting fire to your money and passing up performance by choosing any other option.