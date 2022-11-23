This Apple Watch Series 7 is only $284 for Black Friday — but there's a catch

This Apple Watch Series 7 deal is the BEST Apple Watch Black Friday deal you can get. And I'll tell you why! No, it's not the latest Apple Watch, but the truth is, it's not much different from the new Apple Watch Series 8.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is $115 off its original price of $400. In other words, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 for only $284 on Amazon! (opens in new tab) What's the catch? You can only get it in red and it's renewed, but fortunately, this Apple Watch Series 7 deal is from a highly reputable seller of refurbished Apple products!

Save $115 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7! It offers activity and fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, as well as blood-oxygen level assessments. If you're trying to jump back into fitness, you'll love that the Apple Watch 7 offers tracking support for calorie burning. It also delivers tracking support for 17 distinct workout categories.

Sure you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 on Amazon right now (opens in new tab), but I would HIGHLY recommend that you don't, especially when you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 for ONLY $284. (opens in new tab)

And as mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not that much of an upgrade compared to the Apple Watch Series 7. Although it's renewed, it comes from a reputable seller that promises a guaranteed functioning smartwatch in excellent condition.

Like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 7 also offers ...

Tracks 17 distinct workout categories

Calorie burning

Built-in GPS

An accelerometer

A gyroscope

ECG sensor for signs of atrial fibrillation and heart rhythm irregularity

blood-oxygen level monitoring

Some differences is that the Apple Watch Series 8 features a skin temperature sensor (the Apple Watch Series 7 does not). And the Apple Watch Series 8 has an improved gyroscope for fall and crash detection (See our Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Series 8 face-off for a full comparative analysis.)

But at the end of the day, the Apple Watch Series 7 looks exactly like the Apple Watch Series 8 design-wise. So you can still walk around with an Apple Watch that looks new!

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We also loved its big, bright display and stylish design. Overall, it earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us (as well as an Editor's Choice badge that we do NOT give out all willy nilly).

