This 144Hz 27-inch gaming monitor is $199 — buy two for affordable ultrawide gaming

(Image credit: LG)

While Black Friday itself may be over the onslaught of Black Friday deals hasn't stopped and this LG 27-inch gaming monitor deal for $130 off is one of the best cheap gaming monitor deals that we've seen so far. 

Right now you can get snatch up the LG 27-inch, 144Hz gaming monitor for only $199 at Best Buy

LG 27-inch gaming monitor: was $329 now $199

The LG 27-inch gaming monitor is outfitted with a 1920 x 1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and offers G-Sync and AMD Radeon FreeSync compatibility. It features a 1ms response time, 99% sRGB color spectrum reproduction, HDR10 and both DisplayPort and HDMI. 

The LG 27-inch 27GN600-B is an affordable gaming monitor, but it punches above its weight class with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR 10 support and G-Sync compatibility. The 1920 x 1080 resolution is the one spec that shows its budget side, but if you care more about speed than resolution it's a trade-off worth making. 

As far as the ports go, you'll get one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. It enjoys a 4.7 out of 5 star rating from Best Buy customers on almost 500 reviews. Customers praise the color reproduction, image quality and refresh rate when paired with a compatible gaming PC or the PS5 or Xbox Series X. 

Buy a pair or even a trio of these monitors and you can wrap yourself in the action. 

