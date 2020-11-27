These epic Samsung gaming monitor deals will save you $350 this Black Friday

I know you don't need reminding, but working from home is a part of life now, and as such, owning a good monitor has become crucial to maximizing your productivity. I don't just mean for work, but also when you're taking a break to play a game.

If you need a new monitor, we've got some great Black Friday deals for you. The Samsung 34-inch CJ791 is now $549, down $350 from the retail price of $899. Need an even larger screen? Samsung's 49-inch CHG90 costs $749 at Amazon after a $350 discount.

I should reiterate that despite their massive size, these are monitors, not TVs. That means you get fast response times and, since both monitors are curved, the viewing experience when watching movies or shows or gaming will be extremely immersive.

These are some of the best Black Friday monitor deals we've seen so far, so rest assured, you're getting a lot for your money.

Samsung 34-Inch CJ791: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

This large 34-inch curved monitor has an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a dense 3440 x 1440 resolution. The refresh rate is a fast 100 Hz and the quantum-dot panel covers 125% of the sRGB color gamut. You can connect to the monitor via a Thunderbolt 3. View Deal

Samsung 49-Inch CHG90: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

With a curved 4K panel and a 144Hz refresh rate, this gaming monitor is ready for your long gaming sessions. It has a 1-millisecond response time and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. View Deal

We haven't reviewed either of these monitors, but the user reviews speak for themselves. Both the Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 and 34-Inch CJ791 scored 4.5-star rating after at least 450 user reviews.

Owners are particularly enthusiastic about the ultra-wide footprint, which allows you to run multiple spreadsheets at once or make you feel like you're inside of the game you're playing. Both monitors support AMD Radeon FreeSync to reduce image tearing and stuttering, leading to a smooth picture even during fast-paced action.

The 49-Inch CHG90 has a larger display with a higher resolution but lacks speakers while the CJ791 might not be as big but has 7-watt stereo speakers and supports picture-in-picture mode. The latter can also display two sources at once using the dual Thunderbolt 3 inputs on the rear.

Speaking of which, the CHG90 uses two HDMI imports and a DisplayPort connector while the CJ791 has a Thunderbolt 3 input and can, therefore, act as a dock.

