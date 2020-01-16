The Surface Laptop 3 is a lot better when it's $300 off — like it is right now

Microsoft makes some of the best laptops, and now its flagship clamshell device is heavily discounted.

Amazon is selling the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 for $999, or $300 off its original price. Better yet, similar savings apply to different configurations and color variants of the Surface Laptop 3. There is even a deal on the 15-inch model.

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, Core i5): was $1,299 now $999

Amazon is taking $299 off the Blue, Black and Silver versions, which brings the price down to $999. This base model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, 16GB): was $1,599 now $1,399

If you want more power and storage, Amazon is selling a higher-end Surface Laptop 3 for $200 off. This model has a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, 16GB): was $1,699 now $1,399

New to the Surface line is a 15-inch model powered by AMD processors. Now $300 off, this configuration has a Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

We haven't reviewed the 13.5-inch model but if it's anything like the Intel-powered 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 then you're in for a treat.

In our Surface Laptop 3 review for the AMD-powered model, we praised the laptop for its beautiful and portable aluminum chassis, bright and vivid display, and powerful speakers.

But we prefer the Intel version because the AMD model on sale doesn't perform as well and the battery life, while decent, lags behind. You should also keep in mind that the Surface Laptop 3 has only two USB ports --- one USB Type-A and a USB Type-C. Regardless, we recommend the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (with AMD) for students or business users who want a large display on a portable chassis.

Before you add anything to your cart, see our which Surface is right for you guide for a deeper breakdown of Microsoft's PCs.

Amazon doesn't specify how long this sale will last, so you shouldn't sit on it for too long.