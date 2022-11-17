The new Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU is only $387 — don't miss this early Black Friday laptop deal

Acer just announced that it's packing its Acer Aspire 3 laptops with the new AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs. As a cherry on top, the line starts at $400, so you don't need to spend a fortune on a newly released laptop.

As it stands now, we're seeing a nice discount on the new Acer Aspire 3. It's only $387 on Amazon! (opens in new tab) It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon graphics, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode.

Save on the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 3 with an AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPU. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and a 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows 11 (S Mode) laptop — especially at this price!

Yes, this laptop is brand spankin' new. Acer just announced its new Aspire 3 laptops that are packed with AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors. Chipmaker AMD has been surprising us with its powerful, power-efficient CPUs lately, giving Intel a run for its money. As such, we're not surprised that Acer has claimed that the new Aspire 3 line delivers up to 11 hours of battery life.

As a reviewer, budget-friendly laptops typically deliver less than 9 hours of battery life, so the fact that the Acer Aspire 3 can reportedly offer up to an 11-hour runtime is golden!

The new Acer Aspire 3 series laptops feature AMD Radeon graphics and are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB PCIe storage.

The AMD-packed Acer Aspire 3 rolled out with a $400 starting price tag, but we discovered that you can snag the brand spankin' new laptop for only $387 on Amazon (opens in new tab). In addition to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core CPU, you'll get AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR5 memory, 128GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode.

This budget-friendly laptop is already incredibly economical and easy on the pockets, so to see it down to $387 is much appreciated! Prices are known to fluctuate without warning, so be sure to scoop this up before the price increases.