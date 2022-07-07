The Matrix Awakens tech demo is disappearing this week — get it now

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has been available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S since December 2021, but it's now coming off online shelves on July 9.

However, if you download it before that date, you’ll still be able to access the demo going forward. You can even re-download it if you’ve deleted it from your console.

The Matrix Awakens

For those that are unaware, The Matrix Awakens is a tech demo for Unreal Engine 5. The demo stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who play their respective parts in the original Matrix films.

It's basically designed to convince developers to use Unreal Engine 5 for their games. Unreal Engine is one of the most popular engines in the video game industry, and we know quite a few games jumping on the Unreal Engine 5 train, like The Callisto Protocol and Gears 6.

It's not exactly designed for the average player, either. You can configure the lighting and population density, which is meant to showcase how well the engine runs. You can also drive a ton of vehicles in the demo and simulate chaotic destruction with Unreal's "Chaos" physics system.

If you haven't experienced it yet, you should hop on it before it vanishes in just a few days.