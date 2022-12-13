Apple's iPad 9 with cellular support gets $60 price cut in rare deal

The iPad 9 with cellular support rarely sees a discount. However, one holiday deal knocks $60 off Apple's capable tablet.

Amazon currently offers the cellular model Apple iPad 9 for $549. (opens in new tab) It normally costs $609, so that's $60 in savings. Just $1 shy of its lowest price ever, it's one of the best iPad deals of the season.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the latest iPad 10 for $399 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: $609 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple iPad 9. This 9th generation refresh has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's iPad with cellular support makes it easy to stay connected from anywhere. It features a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For capturing photos and videos, it sports an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay for secure login and payment.

In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

Overall, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

With a weight of 1.1 pounds and 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

At $60 off, the iPad 9 with cellular support is a solid choice if you're in the market for a new tablet.