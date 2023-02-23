The Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire watch is 50% off right now

Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire multisport GPS watch is suitable for fitness training outdoor sports. If you're looking for a cheaper Apple Watch Ultra alternative, this deal is for you.

Right now, the Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire is on sale for $375 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $750, so that's $375 in savings which is 50% off. At just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best Amazon deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire: $749 $375 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Garmin fenix Sapphire multisport GPS watch. It features a 280 x 280 pixel-resolution display, wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox, advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation. It also offers pacing guidance for advances training and includes over 2,000 preloaded ski maps. With a rated battery life up to 21 hours in Watch mode and up to 46 days in expedition GPS activity mode, the fenix 6X is reliable companion for all your adventures.

Garmin's fenix 6X Sapphire is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It features a large, 1.4 inch 280 x 280 pixel-resolution display that's easy to read outdoors. Built rugged, the fenix 6X Sapphire is virtually indestructible. It has a titanium bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case, and stainless steel back.

PacePro provides pro grade adjusted pacing guidance for advanced training. While you can't scuba dive with it, the fenix 6X is waterproof up to 100 meters and suitable for swimming and snorkeling. If you like to hit the slopes, you can use the fenix 6 to access over 2,000 preloaded ski maps.

Battery-wise, the fenix 6X Sapphire is rated at 21 days in smartwatch mode, up to 15 hours in GPS mode and up to 46 days in expedition GPS activity mode. Enable battery save Watch mode and you'll go up to 80 before needing to recharge.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.