The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just hit $278 record low price

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4s are on sale in early Black Friday deals at select retailers. So if you don't want to wait, you can get our favorite headphones for a stellar price right now.

For a limited time, the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones are on sale for $278. These wireless headphones would normally set you back $350, so that's a sweet $72 discount. This is the lowest price for these Sony headphones to date. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far. Best Buy offers this same deal.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are among today's best wireless headphones — and for good reason. They offer long-wearing comfort, top-notch noise cancellation and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our WH-1000XM4 review, we loved their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We also found the headphones' powerful active noise cancelling quite impressive. The Sony WH-1000XM4s earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for overall performance.

Weighing in at 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s are slightly lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which both weigh 9 ounces. Music lovers who enjoy extended listening will appreciate their relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics.

As for audio quality, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. So if you want to treat yourself or someone special to premium headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are a solid choice.