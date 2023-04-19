The excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is just $399, don't miss out

published

Save $100 on the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 against green background
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook. It features an OLED display, fast 8-core CPU and flexible, portable design.

For a limited time, you can snag the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $120 off its normal price of $499 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 2-in-1 device.

In terms of Chromebook deals, this is among the best of the season.  

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

If you're torn between buying a laptop or a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 affords you the best of both worlds. This 2-in-1 detachable easily converts from Chromebook to tablet mode. It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen display for an immersive viewing experience even outdoors. Powering the device is a 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. You get 128GB of eMMC storage safe-keeping important files. 

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content. 

Connectivity-wise, the Duet 5 supplies you with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Although there's no built-in 3.5mm jack, it supports wireless headphones via Bluetooth. With a weight of 2.2 pounds and dimensions of 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is on par with the competition. It’s lighter and thinner than the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches). 

Now just under $400, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a wise choice you're looking for a more affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 9 alternative.

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  