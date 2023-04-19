The excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is just $399, don't miss out

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook. It features an OLED display, fast 8-core CPU and flexible, portable design.

For a limited time, you can snag the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $120 off its normal price of $499 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 2-in-1 device.

In terms of Chromebook deals, this is among the best of the season.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

If you're torn between buying a laptop or a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 affords you the best of both worlds. This 2-in-1 detachable easily converts from Chromebook to tablet mode. It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen display for an immersive viewing experience even outdoors. Powering the device is a 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. You get 128GB of eMMC storage safe-keeping important files.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

Connectivity-wise, the Duet 5 supplies you with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Although there's no built-in 3.5mm jack, it supports wireless headphones via Bluetooth. With a weight of 2.2 pounds and dimensions of 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is on par with the competition. It’s lighter and thinner than the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches).

Now just under $400, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a wise choice you're looking for a more affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 9 alternative.