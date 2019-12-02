The best Chromebook is $100 off — but this Cyber Monday deal won't last long

Our favorite Chromebook is now $100 off this Cyber Monday, but the deal won't last long.
Amazon is selling the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $469, or $100 off, this Cyber Monday. The deal ends at 3 am ET Dec. 3, so you'll need to act fast.
This is a great deal because the Chromebook Flip C434 is the best Chromebook on the market. We rarely find this laptop on sale so we wouldn't wait for a better deal.
Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $469
The Chromebook Flip C434 is our favorite Chromebook because it has a premium chassis, a gorgeous 14-inch display and fast performance for a laptop running Chrome OS. View Deal
In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award. We went a step further and named it the best Chromebook you can buy.
Why is it such a great laptop? First, it has an aluminum design that is both premium and flexible, able to convert from a laptop into a tablet. You also get fast performance for a Chromebook; The Chromebook Flip C434 speeds through Chrome OS and can run any Android app without problems. Best of all, the Flip C434 lasts for 10 hours on a charge.
If you aren't able to snag this deal, see our best Cyber Monday deals page or for more specific recommendations, our best Chromebook deals page.
Cyber Monday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sales now live
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Boost Mobile: Extra 15% off all phones via coupon "CYBER2019"
- Case-Mate: 40% off sitewide via coupon "SALE40"
- Casper: 20% off mattresses at Amazon
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: $200 off flights today only
- Harry & David: Up to 50% off gift baskets
- HP: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Hydro Flask: 25% off via coupon "XMASEVE19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook.com: 55% off sitewide via "CYBER19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Nike: 25% off select styles via coupon "CYBER"
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Sears: Up to 40% off appliances
- Sling: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Sonos: Up to $100 off select Sonos speakers
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles