The best Chromebook is $100 off — but this Cyber Monday deal won't last long

Our favorite Chromebook is now $100 off this Cyber Monday, but the deal won't last long. 

Amazon is selling the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $469, or $100 off, this Cyber Monday. The deal ends at 3 am ET Dec. 3, so you'll need to act fast. 

This is a great deal because the Chromebook Flip C434 is the best Chromebook on the market. We rarely find this laptop on sale so we wouldn't wait for a better deal.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $569 now $469
The Chromebook Flip C434 is our favorite Chromebook because it has a premium chassis, a gorgeous 14-inch display and fast performance for a laptop running Chrome OS.

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award. We went a step further and named it the best Chromebook you can buy. 

Why is it such a great laptop? First, it has an aluminum design that is both premium and flexible, able to convert from a laptop into a tablet. You also get fast performance for a Chromebook; The Chromebook Flip C434 speeds through Chrome OS and can run any Android app without problems. Best of all, the Flip C434 lasts for 10 hours on a charge. 

