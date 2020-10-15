The best Amazon kids tablet is only $59 right now but it'll be gone soon!

Amazon Prime Day seems like a non-stop endless hurdle of deals with no way out, but if you're looking for the best kids tablets, we have an easy deal for you. You can get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $40 off, but the deal won't last long.

Right now, you can get the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $59 at Amazon. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is easily one of the best kids tablets around thanks to its durable chassis and two-year worry-free warranty.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet offers a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your child access to age-appropriate curated content; a two-year accidental-damage warranty in case your child breaks the device; in-depth parental controls; and a durable, child-friendly case.View Deal

By purchasing the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, you get access to one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives your child access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. Amazon Kids+ also includes thousands of Spanish language books, videos, apps, games and audiobooks.

This particular model comes with 16GB of storage, which is good for kids that need to use a bunch of apps. The case that it comes with is also super durable and even comes with a stand. If the tablet does happen to break, well, you have a two-year worry-free guarantee, which means you'll be able to return it and get it replaced.

The parental controls on the Child and Teen profiles let you get very specific about what you want your children to have access to. Or, you can give broad permissions with the Fire's Smart Filters. Some of the simpler controls in the Profiles & Family Library section include a Bedtime setting for the device and a time for it to turn back on again, to make sure your kid is going to bed without distractions. You can also set goals for your child, such as reading for a certain amount of time, using an educational app or blocking all other content until the objective is completed.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is a great choice for parents that want to start introducing their children to some form of technology.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off on October 13 and we've been seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.