The Apple Watch display could 'auto change' its colors to match band designs — how it works

Imagine if your Apple Watch's display could automatically change its color scheme to match the new band you've fastened to it. Pretty sweet, eh? Well, according to the hawk-eyed folks at Patently Apple, you may not have to wait too long for this dream to manifest.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple a patent that gives it exclusive rights to a cool feature that allows a smartwatch's UI to complement the band attached to it — without the user lifting a finger.

Future Apple Watches could auto-match the UI to your band — here's how

According to the patent, Apple would need to roll out a variety of bands that could be uniquely identified by the smartwatch's chassis. To make this work, the Cupertino-based tech giant says that it could add NFC (near-field communication) modules to the band and Apple Watch body.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Image credit: Future)

After communicating with each other, the UI will automatically change to match the band's design without user input. But the magic doesn't stop there. In addition to ensuring your bands complement your Apple Watch's UI, the Cupertino-based tech giant may also introduce apps and features that auto-launch depending on the band's purpose. For example, if you slip in a fitness band, the home screen may fire up a fitness-related home screen.

In another use case, Apple suggests the Apple Watch purging water as a result of the owner removing a swim band.

Unfortunately, this patent highlights that Apple may consider using this method to deter users from purchasing third-party bands. If a user tries to use an "unauthorized band," the Apple Watch may issue a warning or error message.

Keep in mind, however, that Apple filing a patent for this cool feature doesn't necessarily mean that it will roll out to future Apple Watches. However, it does give us some insight into some of the wacky brainstorming that occurs behind the scenes.