Sword-dueling action VR game Broken Edge announced — coming to Meta Quest 2 and PC VR

As part of the Summer VR Showcase, publisher Fast Travel Games revealed new multiplayer fantasy sword-dueling action VR game Broken Edge, along with new developments in VR puzzle shooter We Are One.



Presented by UploadVR, the showcase gave us a first look at the multiplayer sword-fighting game coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR later in 2022. It's a little like Nidhogg meets Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, but you're clashing swords with other players.



Fast Travel Games, the team behind Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, also announced a new deal with Flat Head Studio to publish We Are One, a creative puzzle shooter that has you defend against mechanical enemies and copies of yourself. Find out more about each VR game below.

Broken Edge

Developed by Trebuchet, Broken Edge offers VR gamers PvP battles with unique weapons, different martial arts styles, and "cutting-edge fencing mechanics." Each weapon and fighter offers unique stances and movement patterns that reflect the specific martial arts, which can be performed to activate temporary perks.

It isn't called Broken Edge for just any reason. Swords will break at the point of impact, giving players different tactics to strike their foes. Although they will eventually regenerate, too. Duels will take place in dream-like stages, and there's also a dojo for players to practice different fighters and techniques.



Broken Edge will be arriving on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR later in 2022.

We Are One

We Are One was revealed back in February, but developers Flat Head Studio has now made a deal with Fast Travel Games to publish the puzzle shooter. Using time loops and clones of yourself to stop hordes of mechanical enemies trying to destroy mother nature, expect 50 action-packed industrial levels to conquer.

The VR puzzle shooter is all about planning and execution, using clones of yourself to figure out how to stop enemies with your plant-based weapon. We Are One is expected to arrive on all major VR platforms (likely Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR) soon, but no official release date has been announced.



For more VR games coming in 2022, check out the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase and games coming to PSVR 2.