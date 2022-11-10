Surface Laptop Go 2 drops to shocking $599 in early Black Friday laptop deal

The Surface Laptop Go 2, the most affordable member of Microsoft's Surface Laptop family, is now only $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is a steal!

Complete with a premium design, stunning 12.4-inch, PixelSense touchscreen display, and an ultra-lightweight, portable chassis, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a device that's perfect for students, frequent travelers and casual worker bees.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go 2: was $699, now $599.99 (opens in new tab) Save $100. The Surface Laptop Go 2 in this deal comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 12.4-inch, 1,536 x 1,024-pixel touchscreen. Microsoft claims this tiny laptop delivers all-day battery life for less than $600.

Diving into the display, it offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives you the feel of a larger, more expansive laptop despite its small size. Video is the one area where you won't appreciate it as much with black bars at the top or bottom to fit traditional 16:9 content.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Despite its size, the port selection isn't half bad with a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect Port. Windows Hello support is once again available via the fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the keyboard.

At 11 x 8.1 x 0.6-inches and 2.48 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent travel companion because it can easily fit in any laptop bag without weighing you down.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop Go 2 offers 13.5 hours of battery life, a considerable upgrade from the 7 hours and 42 minutes that the previous-gen Surface Laptop Go delivered in our testing.

That being said, if you're looking a lightweight Surface Laptop Go 2 that you can take with you to school or the airport, this portable Microsoft device is the way to go.