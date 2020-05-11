Steam loyalty program may be in the works -- game discounts here we come!

If you've got a Steam library filled with a cornucopia of titles that you've spent your hard-earned money on, wouldn't it be nice to be rewarded for it?

Gamers love to feel appreciated for supporting their favorite platforms, and for a long time, Steam has lacked an adequate loyalty program to make its most devoted users feel special and cherished. But rumor has it that Steam is poised to change this, according to IGN, with an upcoming rewards system.

Pavel Djundik, a full-stack developer, spilled the beans in a tweet about Valve's potential plans for a loyalty rewards program that's piqued the interest of PC gamers around the world. User-review reactions, game discounts and redemption points for badge levels are all a possibility for future Steam loyalists.

Valve is working on loyalty awards/rewards. It has a point system, and a system to add reactions to user reviews.Also includes reward items, redeeming points for badge levels, and possiblity game discounts.May 9, 2020

Zooming in on the user-review reactions rumor, Djundik posted a screenshot revealing that valued Steam customers will be able to dramatize the following emotions: being in deep thought, helpfulness, finding a comment hilarious, having one's heart strings pulled, being moved by a poetic review and perceiving a comment as a hot take.

I know what you're thinking: who is Djundik and what makes him a credible source? Well, according to IGN, Djundik is also data miner who's known for his work on SteamDB -- a third-party database that gives the scoop on Steam's alterations and updates.

SteamDB has been a reliable platform in foretelling upcoming Steam news. For example, last week, IGN reported that a SteamDB listing pointed to a possible PC port for Yakuza: Like a Dragon. And shortly after the rumored news, Like a Dragon was released on PC and Steam.

Get your pinch of salt ready, though -- Valve has not yet announced a loyalty rewards system for Steam, so only time will tell if Djundik's revelations are correct.

It's also worth noting that Djundik suspects that Steam is poised to have a big summer sale at the tail-end of June. If this is true, our pockets are ready!