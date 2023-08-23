Starfield and this gaming keyboard are a match made for the heavens

By Rael Hornby
published

The perfect Starfield keyboard doesn't exis—

Keychron Lemokey L3 wireless mechanical keyboard for gaming
(Image credit: Keychron Lemokey)

Starfield, Bethesda’s open-universe time sink of which many gamers long to pour hours of their lives into, is just around the corner. While some of the best gaming laptops will let you enjoy every clunky, bug-ridden frame of the action, a good set of peripherals is essential for really getting immersed in things.

And so, I present to you the Lemokey L3: a gaming keyboard so well matched for the upcoming space adventure that it might as well be ripped out of the center console of the Frontier.

Keychron Lemokey L3 wireless mechanical keyboard for gaming

(Image credit: Keychron Lemokey)

Lemokey L3: The NASA-punk peripheral you never knew you needed

Lemokey, a sub-brand of Keychron – a keyboard manufacturer with an impressive history of delivering fantastic mechanical claviers like the Keychron K2, is tasked with transferring its parent brand’s keyboard prowess to the gaming world. Its first attempt of which will be the Lemokey L3: a hot-swappable, mechanical wireless keyboard built from the ground up with customization and performance in mind.

The Lemokey L3’s machined, polished, anodized, and sandblasted 6063 aluminum chassis is a mechanical dreamboat, bursting with the kind of NASA-punk vibes that will no doubt snare the eyes of Starfield devotees from a cluster away.

Keychron Lemokey L3 wireless mechanical keyboard for gaming

(Image credit: Keychron Lemokey)

Its tenkeyless design offers a compact block with all the keys you need for gaming while bundling four programmable macro keys and an aluminum rotary encoder to boot. Just imagine spinning that dial to charge up your engines as you blast away the last of a squad of Crimson Fleet pirates who dared attempt to separate you from your sandwich hoard, before firing up your Grav Drive and plunging back into the cosmic expanse.

The Lemokey L3’s 91-keys are fully customizable, allowing you to switch out both the pre-fitted Cherry double-shot PBT keycaps and exclusive Gateron Jupiter switches at will for your favorite 3pin/5pin alternatives. All of which will be illuminated by stunning south-facing RGB back-lighting, with over 20 lighting configurations. Factor in a 1000Hz polling rate with N-Key Rollover anti-ghosting and you have a gaming keyboard that shines equally as bright in performance as design.

The Lemokey L3 is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter, with the barebone model starting at $189, and the fully assembled keyboard available for $209

Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.