Sorry, Google Stadia iPhone users! Apple is killing off this useful app

Google Stadia iOS users will be disappointed to find out that Apple, despite creating a lot of fanfare with the iPhone 12, is now turning into a total killjoy. The Cupertino-based tech giant is raining on a lot of parades by killing off a popular app called Stadium (via SlashGear).

Cloud-gaming platforms such as Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now do not have official apps on iOS due to Apple's draconian rules. As such, many Stadia subscribers used Stadium — a workaround app that lets you run the Google cloud-gaming service. Unfortunately, Apple is getting rid of it.

Apple is killing off Stadium, a popular workaround app for Google Stadia users

Stadium is a browser app that lets users run Stadia on their iPhones and iPads, offering a fullscreen interface for subscribers of the Google cloud-gaming service. However, according to Stadium's creator Zachary Knox, the app's days are numbered.

Breaking the news on Stadium's Discord server, Knox said, "I have some bad news, but before I get to that: If you want to use the App Store release of Stadium, download it now. I just got a call from App Review that they will be removing my app because of how I am 'extending WebKit with native APIs to connect to Bluetooth.'"

Knox also took to Reddit to announce the end of Stadium, adding that although he is disappointed with Apple's decision, he doesn't resent the tech giant.

"Based on the recent improvements to using Stadia with Stadium (Stadia Controller support, better supporting screen sizes), I have good reason to believe Google definitely cares about iOS users, and will continue to," Knox said, reassuring Reddit posters that Google will find a way to cater to iOS Stadia users.

Knox said that he plans on cleaning up Stadium's code and releasing it as an open-source resource in the coming weeks.