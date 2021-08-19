Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones return to $278 — includes free Mophie portable charger

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are renowned for not only excellent sound, but also stellar noise cancellation. One ongoing back-to-school sale bundles our favorite wireless headphones with a massive portable power bank.

Adorama continues to offer the Editor's choice Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $278. Usually, these noise-canceling headphones will set you back $350, so that's $72 off their normal price. Making this deal even more tempting, Adorama is throwing in a free 20,800mAh Mophie XXL Power Boost XL power bank (valued at $40).

This is the best deal on these headphones since you're getting a freebie on tops of a discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones w/ free Mophie Portable Charger: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

Right now, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at Adorama and get a free 20,800mAh Mophie XXL power bank (valued at $40). The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones block distractions and deliver excellent sound as well as crystal clear phone calls. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger and an Adorama microfiber cleaning cloth. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4s are among the best headphones for Zoom meetings. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

In the sound category, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

Now $72 off and bundled with a free gift, this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is a no-brainer.