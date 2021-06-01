Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones fall to $298 at several retailers

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are our favorite noise cancelling ear cans. If you want to treat yourself or dad this Father's Day to the best wireless headphones, you might find interest in this deal.

Amazon currently has the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $298. These noise-cancelling headphones usually retail for $350, so you're saving $50. If you can't afford to wait for Prime Day, it's one of the best headphone deals you can get right now. Best Buy and Walmart have them for the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4s are among the best headphones for Zoom meetings. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

As we detail in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we love their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We are also impressed by their powerful noise-cancelling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

In the sound category, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

Whether you're looking for AirPods Max alternatives or a Father's Day gift, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are worth considering.