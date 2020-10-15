Snag the XPS 13 2-in-1 for $300 off with this Black Friday deal

Welp, that was quick. Holiday shopping deals are already upon us, and on the heels of Prime Day, Dell is giving consumers a "Black Friday Sneak Peak" this week with a whole bunch of useful tech.

Case-in-point: Dell is showcasing a variety of laptops at decent discounts, including the XPS 13 2-in-1, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 machine that features a beautiful 16:10 InfinityEdge touchscreen display and a 256GB SSD. Right now, Dell is knocking the original $999 price down to $899, saving you a cool hundred bucks.

If you want a bit more power, a high-end XPS 13 2-in-1 is $1,249 after a $300 discount. It has an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard is 24% thinner than standard keyboards, and the 16:10 touchscreen display is perfect for scrolling through documents or just enjoying YouTube vids on the couch. For an even more dynamic viewing experience, Dell lets you upgrade to an optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display that provides even more precise color and detail.

What's more, this is Dell's first laptop to utilize Intel's Dynamic Tuning Technology, which actively adjusts the power of your CPU based on specific workload parameters. The end result? More performance when you need it most.

Looking for other 2-in-1 laptops? That's just what we're here for. And stay tuned for more Dell deals on the horizon.