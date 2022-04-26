Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds pack big sound, improved ANC and a refreshed design

Sennheiser just announced the Momentum True Wireless 3, the latest high-end true wireless earbuds that pack plenty of improvements and a price cut to boot.

It’s been two long years since we last saw a new entry to the Momentum lineup, and looking at what upgrades we’re getting with the design, sound, ANC and more, these have been worth the wait.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 will be available on May 10 in three finishes: black, white, and grey.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: What’s New?

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

As you'll find in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review , the third iteration has some big shoes to fill. While we’ll wait until we’ve gone hands-on to give you a full opinion, on paper, the Momentum True Wireless 3 has got what it takes.

These big improvements are in three areas: design, ANC, and price.

The IPX4 water-resistant design has a similar shape to the CX Plus earbuds with a more premium aesthetic, though that curved bottom edge may prove to be a better fit in small ears than the blockier design of the cheaper buds.

You’ll also notice that the charging case has had a refresh too, with the USB-C port moved to the front. Battery life remains the same (up to 28 hours), and the case comes with the new added benefit of wireless charging in the fabric case.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Active Noise Cancellation has been given a new adaptive mode, which hits that middle ground between full ANC and transparency with a level of cancellation that adjusts automatically based on the ambient sound picked up on the redesigned microphone array.

While some things change, others stay the same. Once again, you’ll find the 7mm full-range custom dynamic drivers in here, which have done a great job of delivering deep, sumptuous audio with fairly precise detail in all the Sennheiser buds we’ve tested.

Plus, with Bluetooth 5.2, you’re getting a strong connection with support for AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive codecs, to deliver higher bit rates and give those drivers a real workout.

Most importantly to us all in these penny-pinching times, the Monentum True Wireless 3 are priced at $250 or £220, which is $50/£50 less than the second iteration.

Outlook

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser had two targets in its sights: Sony’s WF-1000XM4 and Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2. The Momentum True Wireless 3 have all the upgrades in the right places (on paper) and are priced very competitively.

Do they stick the landing? We’ll find that out in our hands-on review, but there’s plenty to be excited about here.