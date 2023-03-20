Score! This gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti just got a massive $950 discount

Gigabyte's Intel-powered gaming laptops are getting massive discounts ahead of PAX East 2023 (opens in new tab). Now that Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU gaming laptops have dropped, it's an opportune to snag an RTX 30 series rig for the cheap.

Newegg currently offers the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Under normal circumstances, you'd expect to shell out a cool $2,349 for this laptop. Luckily, this deal knocks $950 off its sticker price. This is the cheapest the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 has ever been and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked all month.

If you have more room in your budget, Newegg offers the latest Gigabyte 13th Gen Intel RTX 4050 gaming laptop for $1,679 (opens in new tab) ($20 off) via coupon, "PAX953".

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4: $2,349 $1,399 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $950 off the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 gaming laptop. This powerful gaming rig packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops — and the Aorus 15 XE4 is a prime example. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides plenty of graphics muscle.

While we didn't get a chance to test it, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars at Newegg. The laptop's excellent performance, great build quality and decent battery life are a hit with satisfied owners. Others say the laptop has very little bloatware and serves as a true desktop replacement.

If you like to fine-tune your settings, like most Gigabyte laptops, the Aorus 15 XE4 works with Aorus Control Center. This dedicated app lets you control and monitors the gaming rig vitals including CPU, GPU and fans. What's more, you can customize your Aorus gaming notebook's custom display colors, battery performance and keyboard lighting.

So you're shopping around for a sub-$1,400 gaming laptop, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 might be the one for you. It's a wise choice if you're on the hunt for the best laptop for both school work and AAA gaming.