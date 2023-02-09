Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you preorder the OnePlus 11. Offering robust flagship smartphone features without the designer price, the OnePlus 11 is worth considering if you're due for an upgrade. Get the OnePlus 11 5G Unlocked for $699 (opens in new tab) from Amazon today and get a free $100 Amazon gift card. The phone itself costs $699, so you're getting $100 to spend on future Amazon purchases or give to someone special. This is one of the best phone deals going on right now.

If you want to double your storage, Amazon offers the 256GB OnePlus 11 Unlocked for $799 (opens in new tab) with a free $100 Amazon gift card.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11 5G 128GB Unlocked: $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) + $100 GC

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you preorder the OnePlus 11 5G from Amazon. The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 3rd gen Hasselblad (opens in new tab) camera for mobile with 50MP sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto sensor. This deal ends Feb. 12. OnePlus 11 5G preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 16.

OnePlus really put its foot into the engineering of its latest phone. The OnePlus 11 boasts an 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience when you're streaming videos or gaming. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM while 128GB of storage stores apps and important files. The OnePlus 11's triple camera is co-developed with Hasselblad and consists of a primary 50MP sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto sensor.

In our OnePlus 11 review, we praise the phone's stylish, elegant design and improved camera performance. We also found its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and vibrant 120Hz display impressive. We rate the OnePlus 11 4.5 out of 5-stars for these attributes plus its class leading battery life with fast charging. It's the Editor's Choice flagship alternative.

In the design category, the OnePlus 11 is in no way basic. It's a head turner that exudes luxurious and elegance. Integrated into its unibody design is a stainless steel 3rd gen Hasselblad rear camera.

Weighing in at 7.2 ounces and 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches, the OnePlus 11 is nearly identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro (7.1 ounces, 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches, 7.1 ounces). It's a little lighter and thinner than the Google Pixel 7 Pro (7.4 ounces, 6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inches). The OnePlus 11 is significantly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (8.25 ounces, 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches).