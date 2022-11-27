Save $700! On the powerful MSI Creator Z16 in this Cyber Monday Deal

The MSI Creator Z16 is a potent content creator mobile workstation that easily handles every photo and video editing task you throw at it. You can pick this powerful MSI Creator Z16 up during this Cyber Monday Deal for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now and save $700.

The Z16 comes with a gorgeous QHD touch display, a powerful Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, a large 2TB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 32GB of RAM.

There's so much to like about this elegant, punchy performer. The $700 savings you get at Amazon make this a sweet deal.

This MSI Creator Z16 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch, QHD 2560 x 1600 120Hz touch display.

The MSI Creator Z16 is easily one of my favorite laptops that I have reviewed, as it smoothly handled everything I could throw it. If you’re a content creator looking for a MacBook Pro 16 alternative, you’ll save some money compared to a similarly specced Apple.

Its QHD (2560 x 1600) display is bright, vivid, color accurate, and a joy to work on and binge-watch your favorite shows. In the end, MSI achieves harmony between style and substance, with the Creator Z16 offering content creators a solid option to meet their needs.

