Save $500 on MacBook Pro 16 with this Black Friday deal — all-time low price!

Black Friday deals are here and if you missed the last MacBook Pro 16 price drop, now is your chance to correct that mistake. Amazon has once again slashed the price of Apple's premium laptops with a return to an all-time low for the larger MacBook Pro 16.

Amazon has dropped the MacBook Pro 16 to $1,999 (opens in new tab) Typically, it retails for $2,499, so that's a staggering $500 in savings — matching its biggest discount ever. The M1 Pro-powered laptop is a regular on many of our best laptop pages for its outstanding performance, gorgeous display and otherworldly battery life.

If you are looking for any other Black Friday MacBook deals we've got you covered, or you can check out our Black Friday Apple live blog for up-to-date coverage of the best Apple deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, the base 512GB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is back at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts an elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is suitable for video editing, music production and other demanding tasks. It packs a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. And for graphics handling, it employs a 16-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 16 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

Apple Black Friday deals are bountiful, but all-time low pricing on popular laptops like the MacBook Pro 16 doesn't always last long as we've seen this one come and go once already, so don't wait too long.