Save a staggering $500 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop in pre-Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday isn't even here, and we're already seeing incredible discounts on today's top laptops. The Dell Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab), in particular, is dropping discounts like they're hot on the newest models.

Like how right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,399 (opens in new tab) at Dell. Normally this configuration goes for $1,899, so that's a staggering $500 in savings.

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop in Dell's Cyber Monday sale. This configuration has a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 4.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of their most powerful laptops to date. It runs on Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel processor, and brings a whole slew of new design and security enhancements to the series. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen, 4.7-GHz Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

We absolutely loved this laptop, as we stated in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review. Even putting aside it's gorgeous, yet polarizing, design, the sheer power of this device, coupled with the gorgeous display as well as the comfortable keyboard earned this laptop 4 out of 5 stars.

For fast and secure logins, the XPS 13 Plus employs ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello. The laptop's integrated IR camera allows for Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition.

With it's minimalist design, the XPS 13 Plus is ultraportable with a weight of 2.7 pounds and is 0.6 inches thin. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 OLED (2.8 pounds, 06 pounds) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (2.8 pounds, 06 inches).

As with most of today's ultraportable laptops, ports on the Dell XPS 13 Plus are minimal. It equips you with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you require more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

With $500 off, there's never been a better time to buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus; an absolute powerhouse of a laptop.

Cyber Monday is on November 28th and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.